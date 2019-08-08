15-year-old killed in off-road vehicle crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy after he was involved in an off-road vehicle crash in Madison County.

DNR officials said the boy was operating a 2015 Cazador 169 cc side-by-side in the 10600 block of North County Road 200 West, near his home in Alexandria.

Authorities believe the crash happened some time before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

His parents found him lying unresponsive next to the vehicle.

There were no witnesses to the incident and investigators know very little about what may have caused the boy to crash.

Indiana DNR plans to release more information as it becomes available.