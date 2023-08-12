FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — House Bill 1264 requires anyone in the state who is working at a childcare facility to submit a national criminal history background check.

This recent legislation also expanded the number of convictions that are considered disqualifying on background checks for those aspiring to work in childcare facilities.

Applicants are required to take both a background check and a child abuse index.

Previously, if an applicant had certain criminal offenses on their record ten years or older, then there would not be much of a problem.

Now, offenses such as battery, domestic battery and non-marijuana-related drug convictions have to come before the school board.

Board members would deliberate and vote on whether or not to hire a certain individual.

Some automatically disqualifying offenses include aggravated battery, sex-related offenses, public indecency, and neglect of dependents.

Applicants with convictions from this list aren’t considered at all.

LuAnn Erickson, Director of Human Resources for Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) ensures that the safety of students is the top priority for these background checks.

“We take it very seriously just because we want to make sure that our students are safe and protected … we need to make sure that we go through and do that check to make sure that there aren’t any potential issues.”

For SACS an applicant has to submit at least three references and in addition to extensive background screening, certain positions require drug testing and physicals.

Current employees are required to submit a new check every five years.