FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Zombie lovers and the undead are welcome as the 14 annual Fright Night returns to Fort Wayne.

Saturday, all throughout downtown local businesses will help to bring Fright Night back to life starting at 7 a.m. and going till 11 p.m. A free Zombie Walk pre-party will be held at the Allen County Public Library Main Branch at 900 Library Plaza, from 1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

While the official Fright Night walk does not begin until 3 p.m. activities will be happening all throughout downtown all day to attract Zombie lovers and their families.

In this march of the undead participants are encouraged to come dressed in their best Zombie costume makeup and all. You may want to come dressed with layers as this year the spooktacular zombie costumes won’t be the only thing to make your hair stand.

Need an official survival guide for this downtown apocalypse? Head to Downtown Fort Wayne’s website to see a survival map and a list of activities going on downtown.