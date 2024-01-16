NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A juvenile is in custody in connection to the homicide of a 14-year-old who was shot and killed Friday at an apartment complex in New Haven.

The Allen County Coroner identified the teenage victim Tuesday as Tra’Quon Dashon Hurmon.

New Haven Police first responded around 1 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 10600 block of Seiler Road. There, they found Tra’Quon, who was pronounced dead by medics.

The coroner determined Tra’Quon died of a gunshot wound in his head, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

New Haven detectives, along with Indiana State Police and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, spoke with several witnesses Friday and were trying to find a person of interest. According to New Haven Police, a juvenile was taken into custody Sunday, and no further details will be released at this time.

This case marks the first Allen County homicide of 2024, the coroner noted in the release.