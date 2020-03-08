14-year old dead in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Multiple teens are injured and one is dead after a crash that happened in DeKalb County Saturday night.

According to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year old died. The teen was in the front seat of the vehicle involved.

The crash happened around 6:55 p.m. at the 4500 block of C.R. 59. The release stated the car was traveling northbound on C.R. 59 when it started to run off the road. The driver of the car over corrected and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle ran off the road and hit a concrete sign causing the vehicle to overturn.

Picture provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department

The driver of the vehicle is described as a 16-year old male. According to the release, he suffered from a collapsed lung and shoulder injury. His 15-year-old backseat passenger suffered from scratches on the head. Both were taken to the hospital due to their injuries. The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Butler Police and Fire, DeKalb EMS, Indiana State Police, and DeKalb County Coroner were all assisting at the scene. Speed is said to be a factor in the crash, and everyone was wearing their seat belts.

This is still under investigation, we will keep you updated as more information develops.