133 pounds of marijuana discovered during Morgan County traffic stop

133 pounds of marijuana discovered during a traffic stop in Morgan County.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A routine traffic stop in Morgan County quickly turned into a drug bust.

An Indiana State Trooper saw a GMC Yukon following too closely to a tractor-trailer on I-70 near the 51-mile marker eastbound around 4:20 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of the Yukon was identified as Alvaro Lopez-Chacon, age 39, of Costa Rica.

During the traffic stop, the trooper observed ‘criminal indicators’ and requested a canine. Trooper Kyle Hall and his canine Barker, from the ISP Putnamville Post, arrived. Barker indicated an alert on the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle found Lopez-Chacon was transporting 133 pounds of marijuana.

Lopez-Chacon was charged with possessing and dealing marijuana. He was taken into custody and transported to the Morgan County Jail.

Police said the estimated street value of the marijuana was $300,000.