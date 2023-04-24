WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash in rural Wells County that left a teenage girl in serious condition.

Police began investigating around 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the scene, near CR 800 N and CR 600 W. Police determined the 13-year-old was on her phone while driving an ORV. That’s when she lost control of the vehicle, police said, and the ORV rolled multiple times, throwing her from the seat.

The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to the release.

Officers noted in the release she was not wearing a seat belt or protective gear.

Conservation officers were assisted by the Wells County Sheriff’s Department and the Markle Fire Department.