FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a mobile home where 13 pets were found dead Friday morning.

A home in the 4800 block of Bade Drive caught fire around 9:35 a.m. and firefighters arrived to battle the flames just four minutes later. According to a release from the Fort Wayne Fire Department, the owner had reportedly left and there was no one home but 15 pets were inside.

Crews got the fire under control by 9:50 a.m. and rescued two cats that were later handed over to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. Eleven other cats and two dogs died, FWFD said.

FWFD determined the fire started in the bedroom, and the home had heavy damage from the fire, smoke and water. A neighboring home also had minor damage.