FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 122nd celebrates “The Final ATTACK! – A Farewell to the A-10,” with members of the 122, their families, and distinguished visitors Saturday at 1.

The event aims to honor the legacy of the A-10, while also showing recognition to those who flew, maintained, and sustained the Thunderbolt II aircraft since 2010.

US Congressman Jim Banks will be in attendance, along with Indiana State Senators Justin Busch and Tyler Johnson, several Indiana State Representatives, and Fort Wayne’s Mayor, Tom Henry. Banks has supported and worked for years to bring the F-16 back to Fort Wayne, opening opportunities for a bright future for the 122 Wing.

A display of A-10 aerial training is set to begin at 2, to show the A-10 Thunderbolt before the base converts to the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

This event is not open to the public, Wane 15 will have full coverage of the event.