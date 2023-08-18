FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Public Safety Alert has been issued by the Fort Wayne Police Department for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Aniyah Jackson was last seen at 10:30 p.m. near the 4800 block of Woodmark Drive on the city’s northeast side near Reed Road.

She’s 5′ 3″ tall and weighs 127 lbs. She was wearing a dark shirt, blue ripped jeans and Jordan sneakers while riding a silver Mongoose bike with a blue stripe that reads “Dynacraft” on the side.

Anyone with information should call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.