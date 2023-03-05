CASS COUNTY, Ind. — A 12-year-old has died in a single-vehicle crash in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a vehicle crash on Logansport Road east of 48th Street around 7 p.m. on March 3.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2011 Kia Sportage had come off the roadway and crashed into a guard rail and multiple trees on the south side of Logansport Road.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Michael Bates of Peru, was treated for minor injuries at Logansport Memorial Hospital. The 12-year-old passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

CCSO said impaired driving is not believed to have played a role in the accident. The investigators instead pointed out that the road conditions had been wet due to recent snowfall.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 574-753-7800.