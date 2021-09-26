104-year-old WWII veteran receives ‘Sagamore of the Wabash’ award

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Ned B. Kent, 104-year-old World War II veteran from southwest Indiana, Friday was celebrated at an event in Washington, Indiana, where he received the highest honor the Governor of Indiana can bestow, the “Sagamore of the Wabash”.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter presented Kent with the award on behalf of Governor Eric Holcomb. Carter helped petition for Kent to receive the award after they met during memorial services at the State Police Post in Jasper. Retired Trooper Gordon Hochmeister has brought Kent to the memorial service on several occasions.

Kent was born in 1920 in Greene County and is the 5th of 7 children in his family. He graduated from Sandborn High School and from Lockears Business College.

Kent was drafted by the US Army in January of 1941. He served four years and nine months in the US Army, serving in the European Theater of War in Africa and Italy.

When Kent returned home after World War II, he bought a small business selling agriculture lime to farmers. Kent sold the agriculture lime business after a few years and bought a flower shop and greenhouse in Sandborn, which he ran for 27 years.

Kent married Adelyne Benham on Dec. 19, 1948. They were married for 71 1/2 years and had two sons, Mark and Jeff. Mark and his wife, Marilyn, live in Sandborn and Jeff and his wife, Mary, live in Chicago. Kent also has 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Carter said, “I’m very grateful to be able to present this award to Mr. Kent, and am looking forward to seeing him at the next Memorial Service at the Jasper Post.”

“I’m very honored to receive this award. It came as a total surprise,” Kent said.

Kent assured Carter that he would be at the Jasper Posts Memorial Service next May.