INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A winning Cash4Life® ticket purchased in April is set to expire on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The winning ticket matched five out of five numbers and is the first time that a ticket in Indiana has matched all five numbers to win $1,000 per week for life. The winning ticket was purchased at Village Pantry 5375 located at 1000 W. Cross St. in Anderson for the April 4 drawing.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 2, 2023, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis. All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

The winning Cash4Life numbers for Tuesday, April 4, are: 6-10-27-29-43 with the Cash Ball of 4. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.