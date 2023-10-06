FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 73-year-old who admitted to shooting a man on the porch of a south side home in the summer of 2022 received a 10-year prison sentence in Allen Superior Court on Friday.

Carl M. Griffin previously pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated battery as part of a deal with Allen County prosecutors in connection with the shooting, which left the other man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

As part of the deal, prosecutors agreed to drop an attempted murder charge levied against Griffin and recommended he serve no less than 10 years in prison.

Griffin had been accused of shooting a man who had been in an argument with Griffin’s girlfriend on July 17, 2022.

Corner home on Madison Street where victim was shot

The incident started out as a shouting and cussing match between Griffin’s girlfriend and the other man, who lived next door to Griffin’s girlfriend at a home on the corner of Monroe and Madison streets, according to court documents.

Griffin’s girlfriend complained to him about the man’s use of strong language, and Griffin is accused of confronting the man on the man’s porch while armed with a gun.

A witness and Griffin’s girlfriend later told police gunshots rang out and Griffin then left in a gold Cadillac, according to court documents.

The man Griffin had been accused of shooting suffered injuries to his chest, abdomen and groin, according to court documents.

Griffin’s attorney, Nicholas Podlaski, asked for mercy from the sentencing judge Friday. Podlaski said his client suffers from high cholesterol, pre-diabetes, fainting spells and the threat of having a stroke.

Tom Chaille, Allen County’s chief deputy prosecutor, though, asked that Griffin’s sentence be more than 10 years based on a criminal history that included felonies and misdemeanors that stretched over a large portion of Giffin’s life.

The man Griffin shot now suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, is afraid to leave his home and has difficulty getting through the day, Chaille added.

Griffin himself apologized for what he did during Friday’s hearing.

Judge Fran Gull, though, cited his criminal history and the escalation of violence that was “concerning.”

“You’re sorry. You should be sorry for what you did,” Gull said before handing down the decade-long sentence.

