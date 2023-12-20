FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man who admitted to shooting a woman multiple times in the leg during a break-in at her apartment last year received a 10-year prison sentence Wednesday.

An Allen Superior Court judge handed down the sentence to 21-year-old Jarvis L. Carlisle, Jr. as part of a deal where he pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony count of aggravated battery connected to the shooting.

In return for his plea, Allen County prosecutors agreed to drop Level 1 felony counts of attempted murder and burglary with serious bodily injury as well as a Level 6 felony count of criminal recklessness initially levied against Carlisle shortly after his arrest last year, court records said.

Carlisle and two other men who were not identified in court documents had been accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment on May 4, 2022, according to court documents. The woman, who was sleeping in her bed, heard loud banging on her bedroom door as if someone was trying to kick it in, she later told Fort Wayne police investigators in court documents.

Jarvis Carlisle, Jr.

Shortly thereafter, Carlisle – who the woman knew as “J-Rock” – was in her bedroom with a gun pointed at her, court documents said.

Carlisle asked for the woman’s brother, she told police. When she told him her brother was not at the apartment, Carlisle is accused of firing his gun at her twice, according to court documents.

“It’s time to go,” Carlisle then said to the others, the woman told police in court documents.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they applied a tourniquet to the woman’s leg to stop the bleeding as she had “already suffered a large amount of blood loss,” court documents said. At a local hospital, medical staff told police the woman suffered substantial injuries that caused fractures, arterial damage and that the woman could possibly lose her foot.

Carlisle was arrested and booked into Allen County Lockup days later, where he’s been ever since.

As part of Carlisle’s sentencing, Judge Fran Gull gave Carlisle 586 days credit for time served in jail while his case wound through the legal system, according to court records.