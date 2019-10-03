10-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after crash on bicycle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say a 10-year-old is fighting for his life after he was struck by a car while on his bicycle.

Officers responded to the intersection of Swinney and Thompson Avenues around 6:05 p.m. Wednesday. They say the boy was taken to a local hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Initial reports say the boy was riding north on Thompson Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle headed east on Swinney Avenue. The Fatal Accident Crash Team began collecting evidence, documenting the scene, and taking statements to piece together what happened at the time of the crash.

The intersection has been closed for the duration of the investigation.

This comes just days after a woman riding a bike was left in a coma following a late-night hit-and-run.