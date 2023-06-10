INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been a very violent 24 hours for the city of Indianapolis. Since 2 p.m. on Friday, ten people have been shot, one resulting in death, while many others were injured, some in critical condition, and one person was stabbed.

Among the ten people shot, three of them were children. This included a 13-year-old, a 11-year-old, and an 8-year-old. These shootings were believed to be accidental.

Here is a breakdown of each of the incidents:

The first incident happened at 2 p.m. on Friday. IMPD responded to 1200 North Tuxedo St., where a 13-year-old was shot and transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition.

IMPD said two juveniles were believed to be handling a firearm when it accidentally fired, striking the 13-year-old. Police arrested a 16-year-old for aggravated battery for his role in the shooting.

The next incident happened just after 4 p.m. on the city’s east side. This was in a residential area in the 3500 block of Colorado Ave.

IMPD officers said they found two people that were injured. One person was suffering from gunshot wounds, and the other had stab wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital and were awake and breathing upon arrival.

The original incident is believed to have started after an argument and fight between two adult females. Police said the parties involved are known to each other and have been identified. No arrest has been made.

Then just after 5 p.m. police responded to a second accidental shooting involving a child. This was in the 4000 block of Breton St., a residential area near the intersection of W. 30th St. and Lafayette Rd. on the city’s west side.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found an 8-year-old child suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was taken to Riley Hospital and was awake and breathing when officers arrived. Police say that the incident is preliminarily being reported as accidental and self-inflicted.

During the time of these afternoon shootings within city limits, Indiana State Police responded to a shooting involving an officer and a domestic battery suspect in Madison County.

This incident involved a several hour manhunt for the suspect who initially ran from police. He was identified as 26-year-old Dakota McCreary of Noblesville.

Then at 9 p.m., a man was shot and killed on Indy’s near northeast side. This was in the 2900 block of Station Street. This marks the 100th homicide in Indianapolis this year.

Less than an hour later, police responded to a shooting on 4100 S. Post Rd., where an 11-year-old girl had been shot. Her original age was listed as 10, but police confirmed she is 11-years-old.

As of Saturday morning, the child was in critical condition. IMPD officers said this was also believed to be an accidental shooting.

Transitioning from Friday night into Saturday morning, IMPD responded to two separate locations where a total of four people were shot.

Around 3 a.m., police responded to Eskenazi Hospital for a walk-in person shot. IMPD said the original incident may have occurred near E. Washington St. and E. Parkview Ave, however no crime scene was located. The man is in stable condition with injuries consistent with a graze wound.

Finally, just 20 minutes later, police were dispatched to 65 East Pearl St. in downtown Indianapolis. This is the heart of downtown near a variety of businesses and restaurants, but police say the incident happened outside.

Once on the scene, IMPD officers located two people with gunshot wounds, but a third victim was located shortly after in the 200 block of S. Meridian Street. All three people were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Police said someone has been detained in this incident, and detectives are working to determine their role and involvement in this incident.

Again, in less than 24 hours, the city has seen several shootings, with ten people shot in total. Three of these shootings are believed to be accidental, involving children. That’s why police want to emphasize the importance of gun safety, especially inside the home.

“We understand you have a right to own a weapon, but you have to be a responsible gun owner especially when you have children in the house,” Sgt. Genae Cook with IMPD said. “No 13-year-old should have a gun in their hand. They should be at home experiencing summer, experiencing video games.”

Sgt. Cook said they’ve seen a recent uptick in these juvenile accidental shootings and they are monitoring it closely.

“As a community, we have to work together. It is so important that we stick together and educate ourselves. Educate each other on gun safety,” she said.

Mayor Joe Hogsett recently released a statement regarding the recent violence.

His statement is as follows:

“Last night, gun violence harmed several people across Indianapolis, including multiple children who sustained injuries in separate accidental shootings.

Yet their true cause was no accident. I share the anger of our community in the proliferation and reckless use of firearms in Indianapolis, and pledge to continue fighting for common-sense gun safety measures to protect our most vulnerable.”

If you have any information about any of these incidents from the past 24 hours, you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.