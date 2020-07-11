10 people escape house fire unharmed

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Six adults and four children are safe after escaping a house fire early Saturday morning.

According to a release sent by the Fort Wayne Fire Department, it happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 900 block of Pasadena Drive, east of the Foster Park golf course. All ten people inside were able to get out safely on their own before firefighters arrived.

Crews searched the home and found a fire in the second-floor attic. They were able to get it under control in 15 minutes.

In a release, fire officials said the cause was electrical.