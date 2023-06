(WANE) A 10-mile stretch of northbound I-69 between Fort Wayne and Indianapolis is being closed so the Indiana Department of Transportation can make emergency asphalt repairs.

The interstate is closed between Mile Marker 245 and Mile Marker 255 as shown in the map below. During the closure, traffic will be rerouted to State Road 28, State Road 3 and State Road 18.

The closure which started at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday is expected to last 12-hours.