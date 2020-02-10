Closings and Delays
10 arrested in LaGrange County drug bust

10 people arrested in drug bust in LaGrange County on February 9, 2020.

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – Ten people face drug-related charges in LaGrange following a drug bust early Sunday morning.

The LaGrange Police Department, LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, Wolcottville Police Department, and Shipshewana Police Department conducted a search warrant for a home in the 2000 block of W 050 N in LaGrange County around 3 a.m.

During their search of the property, they found 5.35 ounces of heroin, 4 grams of methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Police also found a .40 caliber handgun and a 20 gauge shotgun.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, the following people were arrested as a result of the investigation:

  • Jason K. Lowry
    • Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (level 2 felony), Possession of a Narcotic Drug (level 3 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Maintaining a Common Nuisance (level 6 felony), Possession of Marijuana (class b misdemeanor), Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).
  • Angela Sue Winans
    • Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (level 2 felony), Possession of a Narcotic Drug (level 3 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Maintaining a Common Nuisance (level 6 felony), Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).
  • Victor A. Ponce Ruvalcaba
    • Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (level 2 felony), Possession of a Narcotic Drug (level 3 felony), and Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor).
  • Jerod Devin Norris
    • Possession of Methamphetamine (level 6 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia.
  • Gregory Allen Sickels
    • Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor), and Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor).
  • Melissa Catherine Norris
    • Possession of Methamphetamine (level 6 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).
  • Jessica Ann Mathews
    • Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor) and Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).
  • Bradley Keith Carpenter
    • Unlawful Possession of a Syringe (level 6 felony), Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).
  • Jakob I. Speelman
    • Possession of Marijuana (class b misdemeanor) and Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor).
  • Salvador Rodriguez Jr.
    • Possession of Marijuana (class b misdemeanor), Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).

The investigation into these charges is ongoing.

