10 arrested in LaGrange County drug bust

10 people arrested in drug bust in LaGrange County on February 9, 2020.

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – Ten people face drug-related charges in LaGrange following a drug bust early Sunday morning.

The LaGrange Police Department, LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, Wolcottville Police Department, and Shipshewana Police Department conducted a search warrant for a home in the 2000 block of W 050 N in LaGrange County around 3 a.m.

During their search of the property, they found 5.35 ounces of heroin, 4 grams of methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Police also found a .40 caliber handgun and a 20 gauge shotgun.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, the following people were arrested as a result of the investigation:

Jason K. Lowry Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (level 2 felony), Possession of a Narcotic Drug (level 3 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Maintaining a Common Nuisance (level 6 felony), Possession of Marijuana (class b misdemeanor), Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).

Angela Sue Winans Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (level 2 felony), Possession of a Narcotic Drug (level 3 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Maintaining a Common Nuisance (level 6 felony), Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).

Victor A. Ponce Ruvalcaba Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (level 2 felony), Possession of a Narcotic Drug (level 3 felony), and Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor).

Jerod Devin Norris Possession of Methamphetamine (level 6 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Gregory Allen Sickels Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor), and Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor).

Melissa Catherine Norris Possession of Methamphetamine (level 6 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).

Jessica Ann Mathews Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor) and Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).

Bradley Keith Carpenter Unlawful Possession of a Syringe (level 6 felony), Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).

Jakob I. Speelman Possession of Marijuana (class b misdemeanor) and Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor).

Salvador Rodriguez Jr. Possession of Marijuana (class b misdemeanor), Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).



The investigation into these charges is ongoing.