10 arrested in LaGrange County drug bust

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – Ten people face drug-related charges in LaGrange following a drug bust early Sunday morning.
The LaGrange Police Department, LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, Wolcottville Police Department, and Shipshewana Police Department conducted a search warrant for a home in the 2000 block of W 050 N in LaGrange County around 3 a.m.
During their search of the property, they found 5.35 ounces of heroin, 4 grams of methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Police also found a .40 caliber handgun and a 20 gauge shotgun.
According to the LaGrange Police Department, the following people were arrested as a result of the investigation:
- Jason K. Lowry
- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (level 2 felony), Possession of a Narcotic Drug (level 3 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Maintaining a Common Nuisance (level 6 felony), Possession of Marijuana (class b misdemeanor), Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).
- Angela Sue Winans
- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (level 2 felony), Possession of a Narcotic Drug (level 3 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Maintaining a Common Nuisance (level 6 felony), Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).
- Victor A. Ponce Ruvalcaba
- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (level 2 felony), Possession of a Narcotic Drug (level 3 felony), and Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor).
- Jerod Devin Norris
- Possession of Methamphetamine (level 6 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia.
- Gregory Allen Sickels
- Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor), and Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor).
- Melissa Catherine Norris
- Possession of Methamphetamine (level 6 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).
- Jessica Ann Mathews
- Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor) and Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).
- Bradley Keith Carpenter
- Unlawful Possession of a Syringe (level 6 felony), Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).
- Jakob I. Speelman
- Possession of Marijuana (class b misdemeanor) and Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor).
- Salvador Rodriguez Jr.
- Possession of Marijuana (class b misdemeanor), Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).
The investigation into these charges is ongoing.