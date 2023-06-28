FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – July 1 will mark one year since Indiana House Bill 1296 went into effect. It repealed the law to require Hoosiers to have a permit to carry a handgun.

Under the new law, many people still aren’t allowed to carry a handgun. This includes felons and people younger than 18.

Detective Marc DeShaies of the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Gang and Crime Unit said he went to lawmakers a year ago before the bill was passed to express his opposition. He said he supports the second amendment right to carry a firearm, but does not support the elimination of a permit. That’s because he said it takes away the screening process.

“Our main argument was that you’re taking away a tool that helps screen people out of the process that shouldn’t possess firearms and never supplemented us with a new tool,” DeShaies said.

He said doesn’t believe that the law has changed the way officers approach situations because they go into situations knowing that there could a danger present without seeing it. However, since this law has been in place, DeShaies said officers have seen a rise in firearms during traffic stops: three to four times as much compared to previous years.

“Although that’s not an issue overall because people have that constitutional right, I think what we are seeing a lot of is that criminals are assuming now that constitutional carry exists, they can carry firearms as well, ” DeShaies said. “So we’re seeing an uptick in some of our arrests for criminals possessing firearms, we’re seeing a lot of shots fired calls and shooting calls, which I think is more indicative of our criminal element possessing firearms.”

Before House Bill 1296 was passed, DeShaies said out of about 6,000 permit to carry a concealed weapon applicants in the city of Fort Wayne, officers were turning down roughly 400 to 600 of them. This means that 400 to 600 people were unaware that they were prohibited from carrying a firearm. Now since the law has been in effect, DeShaies said in Fort Wayne they have found 118 people who were unlawfully carrying, 23 people were caught with prior felonies, and almost 60 people caught carrying a firearm were serious violent felons.

“So you know, you’re dealing with almost 200-plus people that were arrested that were not permitted people to carry, and of those people, some of those people in that 118 unlawful carrying are going to be people that maybe had a domestic or had some prohibiting qualifier that they didn’t recognize as a prohibiting qualifier,” DeShaies said.

He recommends that people do their research and know if they meet the criteria to carry a handgun and are aware of what areas that they are not prohibited.

“Ignorance of their status doesn’t change the legality of their status, so make sure that they understand what they can and can’t do, because you know they still can’t carry firearms on school properties or in federal buildings. So there’s a lot of law that still relates to firearms, and they have to be very aware of that when they’re caring and very conscious of it,” DeShaies said.

Permits to carry a firearm are still available for those who would like or need one, like those traveling out of Indiana to a state that recognizes Indiana’s permitting process if they are not a constitutional carry state.