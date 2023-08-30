ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One person was taken into custody Wednesday following a domestic disturbance in southwest Allen County.

Officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic situation that afternoon in the Quail Hollow subdivision off Liberty Mills Road. Several police vehicles were at the scene, and the incident was treated as a barricaded subject, police said.

The sheriff’s department confirmed there was a mental health crisis and one person was taken into custody. There are no charges at this time.

No further details were released.