1 seriously hurt after 3 vehicle crash on Hillegas Rd.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic came to a stop on Hillegas Road Wednesday morning after a crash involving three vehicles.

Police and medics responded to Hillegas Road and W. State Boulevard around 5:15 a.m.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a dump truck was starting to drive north through the intersection when a pickup truck slammed into the back of it. A car then crashed into the back of the pickup truck, smashing it between the two vehicles.

Medics took the driver of the pickup truck to a hospital with serious injuries to his leg. Nobody else was hurt in the crash.

Hillegas Road was closed at State Boulevard while crews cleaned up the crash. All lanes have since reopened.