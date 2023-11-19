FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Maplecrest Road.

Dispatch confirmed with WANE 15 that FWPD is investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Maplecrest Road. According to the FWPD logs the call came in around 12:06 p.m. Sunday.

Dispatch confirmed that one individual was possibly injured but no condition is confirmed.

Slowdowns are possible on both Maplecrest Road and Lake Avenue according to traffic maps.

WANE 15 will continue to provide updates as they become available.