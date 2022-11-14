FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in northeast Fort Wayne Monday evening that left one person in life-threatening condition, according to police.

Police responded to a crash near the intersection of Stony Brook and Brookview drives at approximately 6:46 p.m. on reports of an accident.

At the scene, police found one car flipped onto its side, along with a bunch of shattered glass in the intersection.

Police confirmed to a WANE 15 crew member that one person was airlifted to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

This is a developing story, and WANE 15 will provide updates as the situation unfolds.