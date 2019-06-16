1 person dead in Noble Co. crash

A man is dead following a crash in Noble County on Saturday afternoon.

Noble County Sheriffs responded to 3880 North 1025 West in Cromwell to reports of crash around 2:45 p.m. At the scene they found a car that had gone off the road, hit multiple trees and then a truck before coming to a stop.

One person in the vehicle, 22-year-old Gregoria Murrilo Padilla Jr. died while being transported to the hospital. The other person in the vehicle, 26-year-old Mike F. Morales was transported to the hospital from the scene. Authorities are unsure of the extent of Morales’ injuries.

Investigators believe both vehicle occupants were ejected through the rear window of the car, but they aren’t sure who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.