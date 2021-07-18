1 killed in I-70 semi rollover crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A person was killed in a semi tractor-trailer rollover crash on Sunday morning.

Indiana State Police say 32-year-old Shiraf Shafiullah was driving a semi tractor-trailer westbound on I-70, when he ran his vehicle off the interstate and into the median.

The semi proceeded to get caught in the cable barrier located in the median and rolled over on the driver’s side, according to police. Shafiullah was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

His family has been notified. An autopsy will be conducted on Monday.