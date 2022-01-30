1 injured in shooting on East Paulding Rd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person is injured after a shooting on East Paulding Road late Saturday night.

Fort Wayne Police was called to the 3500 block of East Paulding Road near the New Covenant Worship Center at 11:42 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers found one person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were still on scene into early Sunday morning. The investigation comes just hours after police where in the area investigating another shooting that happened less than a mile away left one woman dead.

Anyone with information on either shooting asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222, Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 or use the “P3 Tips” app.