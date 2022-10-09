FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person suffered life-threatening injuries during a reported shooting early Sunday morning, police dispatchers confirmed.

Just before 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 900 block of East Washington Blvd at the East Central Towers apartment buildings.

Details on what exactly took place are limited. WANE 15 has a crew at the scene which still had an active police presence more than an hour after the initial callout.

