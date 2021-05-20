One man injured in shooting on Fort Wayne’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was shot in the backyard of a house on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

Police and medics were called around 3:40 p.m. to 2804 South Anthony Boulevard, just south of East Pontiac Street, on a report of a shooting. Police were seen marking the area with caution tape.



Shooting at S Anthony Blvd.







An officer at the scene investigating the shooting told WANE 15 that a man was shot in the backyard of the house. Police said that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital but did not share the victim’s condition. No suspects are available at this time.



An officer at the scene of the shooting at 2804 S Anthony Blvd confirmed that one man was shot in the backyard of the house. He’s currently being transported to the hospital. No condition yet. ⁦No suspects yet. ⁦@wane15⁩ pic.twitter.com/5d3SC6eyNp — Angie Trindade (@AngieTrindade) May 20, 2021

