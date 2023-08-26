FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a crash that left one person hospitalized Saturday.

FWPD responded to a call at approximately 7:34 a.m. Saturday of a two-vehicle crash. One of the drivers was transported to the hospital and is in non-life-threatening condition. Two of the vehicles involved in the crash received heavy front-end damage.

Ardmore Road heading south will remain closed as the investigation continues.

WANE 15 will provide updates as they are received.