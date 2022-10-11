VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened west of Van Wert and left one person dead Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the crash happened at approximately 4:13 p.m. on U.S. Route 224 near Dull Robinson Road.

According to the OSHP, Craig A. Shivley, 63, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 224 and crossed the centerline as 67-year-old Paul A. Guinther was traveling westbound in a semitruck, which caused Shivley to be struck head-on by the semitruck.

The OSHP says Guinther was in stable condition after being taken to a hospital, and Shivley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.