LAGRANGE Co., Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash on the I-80/90 toll road in LaGrange County. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

A vehicle was traveling westbound on the Toll Road near mile marker 108 at a very low rate of speed, according to an ISP press release. A semi came behind the vehicle and crashed into the back of it. This caused the vehicle to travel across the center grass median and catch fire.

Witnesses attempted to render aid to the driver, but the flames were too intense. The driver of the vehicle could not escape and died in the fire, according to ISP. That person’s identity has not been released at this time.

ISP identified the driver of the semi as 44-year-old Jafar Akhmedov of Warrington, Pennsylvania. Police said he is cooperating with their investigation. As per Indiana law, Akhmedov was transported to a hospital for chemical testing. The states it is required for all drivers involved in a crash where serious bodily injury or death has occurred.