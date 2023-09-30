INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a man died in an industrial accident near Methodist Hospital Saturday morning on Indy’s near north side.

Police say they were called to the intersection of West 16th and North Senate Avenue around 4:45 a.m. on the report of a beam collapse.

Police say a man died as a result of the accident.

According to police, a piece of the old IU Health People Mover Tram System was found lying across four lanes right next to the IU School of Medicine.

Police have blocked off traffic from Senate Boulevard to Capitol Avenue for cleanup and to complete their investigation.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated when new information has been made available.