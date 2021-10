Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

GARY, Ind. (AP) — One person has died after a car and a South Shore commuter train collided at a Gary crossing.

South Shore Line President Michael Noland says a motorist tried to go around the gates at the crossing and the vehicle was struck by the train around 6 p.m. Friday.

One person inside the vehicle was declared dead at the crash scene. Their identity hasn’t been released.

Noland says the train carried passengers but no one aboard was hurt.