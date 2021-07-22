1 dead, 5 injured after semi strikes car in Williams County, Ohio

STRYKER, Ohio (WANE) – A semi-truck crashed into a minivan, killing a woman and injuring 5 others, in Williams County, Ohio Thursday night.

According to Ohio State Police, around 5:45 p.m. a Wyoming man was driving a minivan northbound on State Route 101 when he stopped at the stop sign at State Route 34. Police say, he then pulled forward from the stop sign and was struck by a semi-truck, which was driving westbound on SR 34.

A passenger in the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 35-years-old, according to police. Two others, an adult and a child, were flown to a hospital with critical injuries. Two more children, along with the minivan’s driver, were taken to a different hospital with non-critical injuries.

The press release did not say if the driver of the semi-truck was injured or not.

Police say drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash.