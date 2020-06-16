1 dead, 3 hospitalized in Huntington County crash

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A two-vehicle crash in Huntington County Monday afternoon left one person dead and three people hospitalized.

Huntington County Sheriffs responded to the crash on U.S. 24 East at the intersection of Locust Dr, just north of Roanoke around 4:00 p.m.

According to a release from the sheriff’s department, a Ford Ranger was traveling eastbound on Locust Dr and a Fort Fusion was traveling southbound on U.S. 24 East. Officers said the Ranger failed to yield and entered the intersection into the path of Fusion. Both vehicles then left the roadway and went into the median, leaving the Ranger on its side.

Sheriffs said the elderly male driver of the Ranger died at the scene. They said an elderly female passenger was airlifted to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

A female driver in the Fusion was airlifted to an area hospital with back and neck injuries. A male juvenile passenger was taken an area hospital with leg injuries.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department said the crash remains under investigation.