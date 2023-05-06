DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man died Saturday after crashing his car into a ditch just after noon.

Two female passengers were both hospitalized for head, neck, and back pain.

According to a release sent by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the man — identified as Logan Riehle, 27, of Edgerton, Ohio — was traveling at a high rate of speed going east on CR 28.

A passenger told officers that Riehle hit a bump and lost control, overcorrected, and than ran into the ditch. That caused the car to roll several times before coming to a rest on it’s side in a field and catching on fire.

Officials say Riehle was pinned in the car and couldn’t get out, but both female passengers were able to escape and call 911.

A Butler Police Department Officer and a tow truck driver were the first to arrive, and both contributed to putting out the fire and removing the windshield of the car.

Riehle had died before they were able to get him out.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said that speed and a controlled substance were contributing factors in the crash.