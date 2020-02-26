1 dead, 2 critically hurt after triple shooting inside home

Fort Wayne police investigate a triple shooting at 2405 Barnhart Avenue on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. One person was killed and two others were critically hurt.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead and two others with life-threatening injuries early Wednesday morning.

According to a department spokesperson, a friend of the victims stopped by 2405 Barnhart Avenue around 12:30 a.m. and found them shot inside the home.

Police responded and began providing emergency care to the victims.

Medics also responded and pronounced one of the men dead at the scene. Medics took another man and a woman to a hospital in critical condition.

Police officials said they have a person of interest in mind as a possible suspect, but they are still working to track him down. No arrests were made and nobody was in custody as of Wednesday morning.

Officers and detectives searched the area and talked to potential witnesses to learn more.

Based on preliminary investigations, police do no believe this shooting is connected to any of the other recent acts of violence in the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.