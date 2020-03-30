1 critical following three-vehicle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police responded to the scene of a three-crash around 1:40 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Paulding Road and South Hanna Street.

Prior to arriving, officers were told that one of the drivers, an adult male driving an SUV, had left the scene walking northbound.

Once at the scene, officers found an adult male passenger in the SUV had suffered injuries and transported him to an area hospital, where he was later confirmed to be in critical condition.

The occupants of the other vehicles involved, a van and a medium sized sedan, did not report any injuries.

Investigators at the scene said the SUV was traveling east bound on Paulding and attempted a left turn. The van was traveling east bound on Paulding and collided with the SUV, which then caused the SUV to collide with the sedan that was sitting in the south bound lane on Hanna Street, according to FWPD.

This crash remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department. They are asking anyone with information regarding this crash to contact the department at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.