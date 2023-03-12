MONCLOVA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — A vehicle exiting eastbound on IR-80 struck a guardrail around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, which led to a crash with a commercial truck and left one passenger with critical injuries.

According to a release, the Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash after 21-year-old driver Patrick Frederic Stephen McGuan drove into the guardrail while exiting the left side of the roadway near Ohio Turnpike at milepost 52.9. After the initial crash, 20-year-old passenger Rian Jordan Perham exited the disabled vehicle: a 2019 Subaru Impreza.

The release states then a 2023 Peterbilt commercial truck driven by Randy Allen White was driving eastbound on IR-80 when it struck the 2019 Subaru Impreza in the roadway. This, forcing the vehicle into Perham. Once first responders arrived, Perham was transported to a local hospital for his critical injuries.

While the crash is currently under investigation, Ohio State Highway Patrol can share that seatbelts were used and alcohol and drugs are not a factor.