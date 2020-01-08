1 arrested, 1 on the loose after police chase, crash

Fort Wayne police search for a theft suspect that ran after crashing at 11733 N. River Road on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. The driver was taken into custody.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One man is in custody and another is on the run after leading Fort Wayne police on a chase late Tuesday night.

Police initially responded to a reported theft at the CVS on E. State Boulevard and Beacon Street around 11:45 p.m.

As they approached the scene, they saw the suspect vehicle leaving with two men inside. That’s when the car took off and police began pursuing it.

Officers chased the vehicle east before it eventually went off the road and crashed through a fence at 11733 N. River Road, just east of I-469.

Police quickly took the driver into custody, but the passenger got out and ran away before they could apprehend him.

At that point, officers and K-9 units began searching the area, but almost ran into a heard of steer that was contained inside the fenced area.

They continued searching for the man while the Fort Wayne Police Department Air Support Unit responded to the scene and deployed its drone.

The drone operator searched the area using a thermal imaging camera on the drone, but was not able to find the man.

After searching for more than an hour and a half, officers suspended their initial search efforts and regrouped to come up with an alternative plan to find the suspect.

Police officials said they planned on interviewing the driver that they had arrested in hopes of learning the passenger’s identity. From there, they could get a warrant for his arrest and find him that way.

It’s not clear what the suspects stole from CVS or if they were armed, but police could be seen collecting a large bottle of alcohol from inside the suspect vehicle.

No people, or steer, were injured during the incident.

Charges against the driver are pending.