(WANE) – A very lucky winner from Maine has been awarded the second-biggest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

The unidentified winner was the only person in the entire country to match all six numbers drawn. Winning numbers from the January 13th drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and gold Mega Ball 14. The jackpot ended up being worth $1.35 Billion with a final cash prize of $724.6 Million. The 1/13 drawing resulted in just over 7,000,000 winning tickets across 9 prize tiers, including the jackpot winner.

Fourteen tickets matched the five white balls for a second-tier prize of $1 Million. The jackpot has grown since the last big win on October 14th with a total of 26 drawings since.