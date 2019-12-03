Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos declares for 2020 NFL draft
Top Stories
Land at Ardmore, Lower Huntington prepared for industrial use
30 units planned in 15 duplexes near GM plant
Recovering addict uses #DecadeChallenge to inspire others
NORAD begins countdown to 2019 ‘Santa Tracker’
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
The Big Game
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Home for the Holidays
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
The Big Game
WANE Winter Outlook 2019-2020
Trending Stories
WANE Winter Outlook 2019-2020
Police seek help identifying suspect cashing stolen lotto tickets
Baby’s death officially ruled homicide, mom arrested
Two teens in critical condition after head-on collision in Huntington County
Former Notre Dame running back Atkinson dead at age 27
Don't Miss
WANE Winter Outlook 2019-2020
Recovering addict uses #DecadeChallenge to inspire others
Home saved from fire by doorbell camera and neighbor
Russian scientists present ancient puppy found in permafrost
Large apartment building could replace homes, trees near Diebold Road
Dictionary.com chooses ‘existential’ as word of the year
Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House