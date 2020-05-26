Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
A House Divided
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Fort Wayne City Council holds resolution to support hazard pay
Poco pool set to open, membership doubled
Video
4 Minneapolis officers fired after death of black man
Don’t throw it away! IRS stimulus card payments arriving in unmarked envelopes
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Past the Forecast Podcast
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
NFL Draft
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Give Back Thursday
Celebrating the Future
Two-Minute Test Drive
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
Obituaries
About Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
ymca
YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne opens membership branches
Video
Trending Stories
FWCS names district grad as new superintendent
Video
Crash slows traffic on southbound I-69; victim critically hurt
Video
Construction worker killed when scaffolding collapses over Salamonie Lake
Video
Over $1,500 worth of alcohol found by Auburn Police following shoplifting report
Fort Wayne mom shares story of son’s experience with pill that ‘almost killed him’
Video
Don't Miss
Fort Wayne experiences first 90°+ day of the year
Pizza Hut giving away free pizzas to 2020 graduates
Short on top – and CPR: Kokomo barber saves customer
2-faced kitten Biscuits and Gravy dies
Video
New Haven holds annual Memorial Day service, limits attendance
Video
Dramatic video shows brothers rescuing man on New York lake
Video
Biden: If you can’t choose me over Trump, ‘you ain’t black’