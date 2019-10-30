Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
White House launches website aimed at addiction treatment
Top Stories
2 semis catch fire inside locked, gated area
Henry vs. Smith – Breaking down Fort Wayne mayoral debate answers
Woman severs man’s penis as he was reportedly sexually assaulting her
Aqua customers could see higher bill if capacity concerns continue
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
The Big Game
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Holiday Assistance
Lifestyle
Medical Minute
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
white house
White House launches website aimed at addiction treatment
Trending Stories
Woman severs man’s penis as he was reportedly sexually assaulting her
2 semis catch fire inside locked, gated area
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Henry vs. Smith – Breaking down Fort Wayne mayoral debate answers
Aqua customers could see higher bill if capacity concerns continue
Don't Miss
Henry vs. Smith – Breaking down Fort Wayne mayoral debate answers
Woman severs man’s penis as he was reportedly sexually assaulting her
Tips: Keep pets safe this Halloween
Nationwide apple recall for listeria concerns
Survey: Number of kids watching online videos soars
Sheriff: Gender reveal party explosion was a stunt gone awry
Ex-Army Ranger sets pull-up world record