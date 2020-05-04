Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
A House Divided
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
BMV enters phase two of ‘Back on Track’ plan
Video
TSA union calls for more protections amid pandemic
Video
5-year-old pulled over after telling mom he was going to California to buy a Lamborghini
Video shows protesters in Boston push for reopening of state
Video
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Past the Forecast Podcast
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
NFL Draft
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Celebrating the Future
Two-Minute Test Drive
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
UV
UV sanitation lights to supplement Parkview cleaning procedures
Video
Trending Stories
Driver in police chase, crash that killed 2 wanted for robbery
Video
BMV enters phase two of ‘Back on Track’ plan
Video
3 charged in killing of store security guard over virus mask
Live Doppler 15 Fury Forecast
Video
Teen volunteer injured when 84-year-old crashes in food drive line
Video
Don't Miss
BMV enters phase two of ‘Back on Track’ plan
Video
‘Prom in the City’ aims to offer an option for students dealing with canceled dances
Video
Prince guitar, McCartney Beatles lyrics come up for auction
Grandfather recovers from COVID-19, turned 82 on ventilator
Video
Annual Mother’s Day plant sale is online only this year
Video
Kentucky Derby is postponed until September, but “Kentucky Turtle Derby” is today
Video
May weather by the numbers