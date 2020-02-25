Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
Coronavirus
A House Divided
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
BREAKING: Megan Boswell, mother of missing toddler, charged with false reporting
19-year-old arrested, accused of trying to blow up vehicle at Pentagon
‘Skull Breaker Challenge ’ leaves Arkansas teen with concussion
Video
Former Indiana State University athlete is on Olympic Journey
Video
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
Live Doppler 15 Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Past the Forecast Podcast
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Two-Minute Test Drive
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
CBS News Democratic Debate Coverage
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.
track
The forecast track of snow shifts south into our area
Video
Trending Stories
Live Doppler 15 Fury Forecast
Video
Complaints lodged against profane pro-Trump flag at neighborhood entrance
Video
FWPD makes arrest in fatal stabbing
Video
The forecast track of snow shifts south into our area
Video
Woman who rolled SUV with 2 kids inside had .38 BAC, court doc says
Video
Don't Miss
Complaints lodged against profane pro-Trump flag at neighborhood entrance
Video
‘Skull Breaker Challenge ’ leaves Arkansas teen with concussion
Video
Huntington Election Board removes 3 Republican candidates from committeeman ballot
Video
Man credits teen’s quick action for saving his life in ice fishing incident
Video
Learn how make popular Louisiana dessert for Mardi Gras
Video
Four-legged models show off winter style for ‘Dog Sweater Day’
Video
Frozen or On the Rocks? Cheers to National Margarita Day!
Video