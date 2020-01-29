Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
A House Divided
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
City leaders unveil public art master plan
Coronavirus scare prompts CBP to conduct ‘enhanced screenings’ of Chinese migrants at ports
El Paso Mayor: Border community ‘still pretty raw’ less than 6 months after mass shooting
Fathers honor Kobe Bryant with #girldad
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
Live Doppler 15 Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Home for the Holidays
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Lottery
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Impeachment trial coverage – Senators begin questioning period
syphilis
Billboard along Lafayette raises questions about Syphilis in newborns
Trending Stories
Worker dies in ‘tragic event’ at Woodburn BFGoodrich plant
Take a tour of Amish Acres before it goes on the auction block
Local health official gives advice about coronavirus
Jaylon Smith teams up with Trojan for condom ad
Family and friends devastated after learning human remains were their son and friend
Don't Miss
Jaylon Smith teams up with Trojan for condom ad
Take a tour of Amish Acres before it goes on the auction block
Meet Butler University’s new puppy mascot-in-training
Tennessee man arrested for smoking marijuana in courtroom
McDonald’s adding fried chicken sandwich to breakfast menu
Video: Bald eagle crashes into windshield of 18-wheeler on Connecticut highway
Fort Wayne native nominated for GRAMMYs Record of the Year, Billie Eilish takes the award