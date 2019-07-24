Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Positively Fort Wayne
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Health insurance provider to expand, employ 500
Top Stories
5 distressed whales beach themselves on Redington Beach
FBI: ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ bank robbery suspect arrested in North Carolina
Free day at Science Central is Positively Fort Wayne
Teen loses control, crashes into guardrails, other car
Weather
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Medical Minute
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
swingers club
Fort Wayne City Council considers Swingers Club ban
Trending Stories
Wing Stop to open Fort Wayne eatery
Vandals use BB gun to damage tombstones at memorial honoring fallen soldiers
16-year-old Fortnite world champ wins $3 million
Gay counselor sues Indianapolis archdiocese over her firing
Health insurance provider to expand, employ 500
Don't Miss
16-year-old Fortnite world champ wins $3 million
It’s National Chicken Wing Day! Here’s how to make them
690-mile annual yard sale to span from Alabama to Michigan
Rural Nevada not equipped for big ‘storm Area 51’ turnout
Police: School bus-SUV crash injures at least 8 people
VIDEO: wife smashes laptop on husband’s head on flight
Eagle with golf clubs? Altered seal at Trump speech